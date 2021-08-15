Lt. Governor Gregg Wants to Market Local Jobs to Out of State Employment Seekers

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg was in Forest City, he was hinting at a state marketing campaign targeting former Iowans and others considering moving into the area and the state to fill job openings.

Gregg says now is the time to sell Iowa’s cost of living and quality of life with residents of urban areas of the country.

Gregg toured the Winnebago Industries assembly plant in Forest City yesterday (Wednesday). The company has several job openings at the plant — on the production floor and in management and engineering staff.

Winnebago sales have increased during the pandemic and the company’s expanding its workforce to meet that demand. The lieutenant governor made stops yesterday (Wednesday) in Whittemore, Estherville and Milford as well as Forest City, part of his 99 county tour of the state.