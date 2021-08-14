Parkinson’s Foundation Grants $9,000 to ISU Extension and Outreach for Parkinson’s Programs

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has received $9,000 from the Parkinson’s Foundation to support Journey through Parkinson’s Disease, a three-part educational series offered virtually across Iowa.

In July the Parkinson’s Foundation announced the recipients of more than $2.2 million in community grants for Parkinson’s programs across the country. Community grants support local health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in the Parkinson’s disease community.

“We are pleased to be able to provide these community grants and to expand programs and resources throughout the Parkinson’s community,” said John L. Lehr, Parkinson’s Foundation president and chief executive officer. “Every one of these grant recipients shares our commitment to making life better for people with Parkinson’s disease.”

The Parkinson’s Foundation awarded more than $2.2 million in community grants, ranging from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per grant application. This year’s grant cycle focused on three areas, including: programs that provide services for diverse and underserved populations, initiatives that reach the newly diagnosed and programs that address mental health and Parkinson’s. Of the $2.2 million being granted, $1.6 million will help fund essential programs that focus on diverse and underserved Parkinson’s communities.

“We are excited to have support to offer Journey through Parkinson’s Disease virtually across Iowa,” said Elizabeth Stegemoller, an associate professor of kinesiology in Iowa State’s College of Human Sciences and the researcher who developed the program. “This program will provide information about Parkinson’s disease to those in rural areas and also support the virtual singing program offered at Iowa State University. We truly appreciate this opportunity to support and provide resources to rural communities across Iowa who have had limited access to needed Parkinson’s disease programs in the past.”

The Journey through Parkinson’s Disease virtual workshop series is held monthly, with new series beginning Aug. 11, Sept. 17, Oct. 8, Dec. 2 and continuing in 2022, noted Sara Sprouse, a human sciences specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach who teaches the educational series. Each series covers symptoms of the disease, seeking medical care, and what to expect with a diagnosis; causes of the disease and how treatments work; and alternative therapies and at-home activities and tools. More information about the workshop series and how to register can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/parkinsons.

Programs funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation community grants also include wellness, dance, music therapy and educational programs that help people with Parkinson’s live better with the disease. These programs will benefit communities in 40 states across the country.

Since 2011, the Parkinson’s Foundation has funded more than 580 community-based programs that help address unmet needs for people with Parkinson’s disease. To see the full list of the 2021 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants