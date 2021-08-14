Garner Shoe Giveaway Scheduled

The United Way of North Central Iowa will hold a kid’s shoe distribution events in Garner. Kids in need of shoes are encouraged to attend the Garner Shoe Distribution event at the Presbyterian Church, 475 Maben Avenue on August 16th, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

United Way of North Central Iowa completed their first distribution event held August 3rd in Charles City with volunteers from Valero. The shoe drive distributed over 200 shoes to kids in Floyd County.