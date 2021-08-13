Summer Pandemic Food Assistance (P-EBT) Distribution Plan for School Children Announced

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today the distribution plan for Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children.

The federal Summer P-EBT program allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits this summer to all children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

This includes school children who were eligible for National School Lunch Program (NSLP) free or reduced-price school meals but did not receive P-EBT benefits because they attended school in person and had access to a meal service at school. It also includes children who are newly determined eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the covered summer period. Students may become newly eligible for NSLP free and reduced-price meals during the summer by completing an Iowa Free and Reduced Price Meal Application between the last day of school year 2020-21 and August 13, 2021 and determined to be eligible; or, receiving a DHS Free Lunch Notice Letter and providing it to their school; or, being directly certified during this timeframe.

The Summer P-EBT program also includes benefits for children under 6 who were enrolled in SNAP during the summer.

The Summer P-EBT benefit amount is $375.00 for each eligible child. Most children will receive the payment in two deposits – one deposit for $187.50 between Aug. 13-20 and the other deposit of $187.50 between Sept.11-20. Children who are determined newly eligible will receive the full $375.00 deposited between September 11-20.

A comprehensive FAQ document, including eligibility information, is available on the DHS website. Families are encouraged to visit the website to find answers to the most common P-EBT questions.