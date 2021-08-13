Evelyn O. Groe, age 100, of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A funeral service for Evelyn Groe will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Sion Lutheran Church, 4525 Finch Avenue, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will take place in the Sion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Sion Lutheran Church or to the donor’s choice.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is assisting the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221