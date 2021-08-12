Possible Storm Drainage Work Ahead for Britt

While the area has been under a drought for the better part of this year, the city of Britt is looking ahead when things may not be so dry. According to City Administrator Debra Sawyer, concerns are being raised about the current state of the storm drainage system and she has informed the city council about the need.

The council and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer will have to look at possible funding mechanisms to get some of this work taken care of soon and there is a very good reason according to Sawyer.

As a result, the near 100 year old infrastructure will need some work done in order to make it work as efficiently as possible.