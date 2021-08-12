Ernst Expresses Disgust Over Trillions of Tax Dollars to be Spent by Washington

Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats, led by Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, prioritized their liberal wish lists over working families and small businesses. On a strictly partisan basis, the Senate moved forward on their more than $3.5 trillion reckless tax-and-spending spree that will be paid for by hardworking taxpayers across the country. In response, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement:

“Our families are already feeling the pinch from the rising costs of goods and services, and the last thing they want is higher taxes and higher prices. Washington Democrats are moving forward with their reckless, multitrillion dollar tax-and-spending spree to pass their progressive agenda at the expense of Iowa families, farmers, and businesses. And it will only fan the flames of inflation. While trillions of dollars may not mean a lot to Washington politicians, it means a heck of a lot to the taxpayers in Iowa who are footing their bill.”