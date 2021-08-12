Area Citizens Received Governor’s Volunteer Award

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually on July 14, 2021.

A group of RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers were nominated for this award due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals answered phones at the COVID call center, assisted with contract tracing and served at vaccine clinics. Their dedication to public service during a time of inherent risk was truly inspiring. RSVP of North Central Iowa thanks Cerro Gordo County Public Health for working to ensure volunteers could serve while providing them as healthy and safe a space as possible.

During the presentation, Governor Kim Reynolds said, “Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans. For 37 years, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”

More than 790 awards were presented this year during the ceremony. It is estimated that more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.

“The Governor’s Volunteer Award recipients demonstrate a unique commitment to service for others,” said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. “I hope their commitment inspires even more Iowans to engage in the gift of volunteering.”

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program—now in its 37th year—provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

Volunteers from North Central Iowa who received the Governor’s Award include:

Nickie Baker — Sheffield

Star Barnes – Clear Lake

Virginia Baumann – Mason City

Nicky Berge – Clear Lake

Sue Brown – Mason City

Karen Dole – Mason City

Kay Erland – Mason City

Karen Fick – Clear Lake

Elaine Fratzke – Clear Lake

Mary Galazin – Mason City

Midge Gaylor – Mason City

Don Gettner – Mason City

Mary Ellen Haugen – Rockwell

Katie Koehler – Mason City

Velda LaCoste – Osage

Colleen Last – Mason City

Carol Meindl –Clear Lake

Steph O’Donnell – Mason City

Jane Papouchis – Mason City

Carol Prescott – Ventura

Vicki Robertson – Mason City

Linda Schuter – Mason City

Alan Steckman – Mason City

Gwen Suntken – Mason City

Marsha Wedmore – Rockwell

Audrey Wolf – Mason City

*Carolyn Ostercamp – Britt