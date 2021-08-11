Kanawha to Make Road Repairs

The Kanawha City Council has been looking to get bids for road repairs on city roadways. There are no extensive repairs that need to be made that would shut down these streets for long periods of time, but the council wants to make these needed minor repairs now before they become big problems according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

Sobek admits that with the heavy vehicle traffic the city sees on occasion, they will need to get this done.

Heartland Asphalt submitted bids for the work to be done later this year.