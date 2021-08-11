Gregg Supports Creating a Stronger Employment Market in Northern Iowa

Lt. Governor Adam Gregg visited the assembly plant at Winnebago Industries in Forest City on Wednesday. The tour was part of his 99 county tour that he is taking independent of Governor Kim Reynolds.

Gregg found that the company is seeing an increase in sales since the beginning of the pandemic due mostly to the fact that people want to get out of the house, but still remain diligent on safety precautions and social distancing.

In order to meet the demands of the public, the company has had to increase its workforce.

Governor Reynolds recently tried to spur regrowth in employment in the state by lifting the $300 bonus in unemployment benefits. According to Gregg, the state is seeing a return to the workforce as a result.

However, Gregg doesn’t think it should end with the elimination of the bonus. Now he and the Governor are looking toward the future by training the youth of Iowa.

Gregg indicated that the state also might have a marketing strategy to entice more workers into the state while spurring those already here to get involved in the Iowa employment workforce.

While the metropolitan areas have seen a healthy job market, the rural areas are also seeing job opportunities that are available not only for rural workers, but those wanting to transplant from the more metropolitan areas too.