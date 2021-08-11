Grassley Opposes Democrats’ Partisan Spending Spree

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) this morning voted against the Democrats’ partisan budget proposal that amounts to a reckless multi-trillion dollar tax and spending spree.

“It’s a shame that right after completing work on our bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senate Democrats opted to revert back to a partisan agenda, setting the table for massive new taxes and massive new spending. Their budget, passed in the dark of night, will lead to growing deficits and growing dependence on Washington. At a time when Iowans are already coping with rising inflation, this reckless budget proposal is the last thing we need,” Grassley said.

Grassley offered two amendments during the budget process, both of which were rejected by Senate Democrats. The first amendment would have prevented Democrats from enacting tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans in high-tax states while middle income and disadvantaged families are left behind. The second amendment would have prevented undocumented immigrants with criminal histories from obtaining legal status in the United States.