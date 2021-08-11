AudioMediaNewsOutdoorsPolitics & Government

Garner Continues Work on Highway 18 Trail

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 10, 2021

Garner officials continue to move plans forward on the Highway 18 Trail. the project is one of many according to Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

The project is hoped to run through both the downtown and surrounding area in Garner according to Kofoed.

Public anticipation is growing about the trail and Kofoed is looking to expand the trail beyond the city limits of Garner.

The city will continue to lay the ground work on the project.

 

