Infrastructure Bill in Congress Both Benefits and Undermines the Area

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that provides funding for local road and bridge repairs and broadband access. U. S. Senator Charles Grassley told KIOW News that some of that money would come to Iowa.

Grassley made his comments in an interview with KIOW News for our Sunday Talk online segment this Sunday morning on kiow.com.

The bill also included $7.5 billion in funding for an electric vehicle (EV) charger network while ignoring infrastructure needs to increase consumer access to higher blends of biofuels.

In response, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:

“The singular focus on EVs instead of carbon reduction is hurting the environment, the Midwest economy and farmers specifically. Biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel made here in Iowa are reducing carbon emissions by roughly 50 percent or more today. And unlike EVs, biofuels are on the path to being carbon negative in less than a decade. Coastal elites should embrace multiple solutions to our environmental challenges instead of DC-based ‘one size fits all’ approach. This was a huge missed opportunity to expand consumer access to a low-cost, low-carbon fuel for the vehicles actually on the roads today.

“While disappointed with the outcome, we want to thank biofuel champions like Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for bringing forward amendments to address the concerns of farmers and biofuels producers. While these amendments were not allowed a vote in the Senate, we’ll continue to work with Iowa’s delegation to push for pro-biofuel changes when the bill goes to the House.”