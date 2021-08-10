Subirrigation with Drainage Water Recycling Boosts Yield Stability

The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Aug. 11 at noon will feature Kelly Nelson, professor, Division of Plant Sciences at the University of Missouri Greenley Research Center. Nelson conducts applied research in crop production and drainage water management systems.

In the webinar, “Subirrigation of Crops Using Drainage Water Recycling,” Nelson will discuss subirrigation, the practice of applying water back to fields through subsurface (tile) drains, and the synthesis of subirrigation research in the Midwest United States.

Iowa Learning Farms is based at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and encourages a culture of conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices.

The session will include an overview of drainage water recycling practices which capture and store agricultural surface and subsurface drainage water for reuse as supplemental irrigation. He will also highlight the need for site-specific analysis of topography and soils in selecting appropriate areas for this practice.

“Drainage water recycling through subirrigation helps to raise and manage the soil water table within crop rooting zones adding resilience and increasing yield stability,” said Nelson. “Research has shown that drainage water recycling using subirrigation reduced yield variability some 28% compared to free drainage. In addition, the storage and reuse of agricultural runoff can help mitigate nutrient loss downstream.”

Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.

Webinar Access Instructions

To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CDT Aug. 11: Click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172. Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 364 284 172. Or, join from a dial-in phone line: Dial: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; Meeting ID: 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available online.

A Certified Crop Advisor board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.