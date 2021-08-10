North Iowa Loses a School Board Member

North Iowa Community Schools are looking for a new board member to serve on the school board. In their last meeting, the North Iowa Community school Board learned that they were losing one of their very respected school board members according to Superintendent Joe Erickson.

Erickson had nothing but high praise for the 23 year veteran of the board.

Working as a school board member is not a paid position, but it has influence on the success or failure of the district and its students.

The district has begun to make sure the position is filled.