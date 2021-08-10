Britt Council Approves Removal of Street Lighting

Area cities do their best to maintain a well lit setting in their downtown area and their residential locations are appropriately lit, but it is not often that the city decides to take out lighting. In Britt, City Administrator Debra Sawyer stated that in one case, it was necessary.

The driveway at the Ewing Funeral Home had to be expanded, but in order to do so, the light pole which would have been in the middle of the driveway, had to be removed.

The city has the light and the pole out to allow for the driveway construction.