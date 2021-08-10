Forest City Shoe Drive is Today

The United Way of North Central Iowa will hold three kid’s shoe distribution events in Forest City, Mason City and Garner. Kids in need of shoes are encouraged to attend the Forest City Shoe distribution event at the Forest City YMCA, 916 W I Street from 4-7 p.m.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

United Way of North Central Iowa completed their first distribution event held August 3rd in Charles City with volunteers from Valero. The shoe drive distributed over 200 shoes to kids in Floyd County.