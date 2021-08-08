Wright County to Discuss Fencing and Drainage

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will address an uptick in the number of new COVID cases in the county. the meeting will take place beginning at 9 am on Monday. The county recently went from 4 cases to 16 in less than a week. Now, the new cases are around 20 per week. Some of these come from those who have been vaccinated and others are not. The board will get an update from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center.

The county addressed the issue of having farmers leave rows of corn standing next to roadways in the county to cut down on the amount of blowing snow on the roads during winter storms. The county is looking for ways to entice farmers to leave these corn snow fences up.

The supervisors will go into a conference call with neighboring Franklin County over joint drainage districts and laterals. Two laterals are located in the same district which is 228-85. They are laterals 9 and 17 which need to be cleaned out and possibly repaired. A second district, 100-2 also needs to be cleaned out and repaired. The two boards will hold their joint meeting beginning at 10 am.