Worth County Board to Discuss Wind Project

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting beginning at 8:30 am in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. They will first hear from Steve Peterson regarding the First Responders “Bring the Backup” Triathlon.

After hearing about drainage matters in the county, the board will turn its attention to the Worthwhile Wind Project. Invenergy Manager of Renewable Development and Attorney Bret Dublinske will address the board about the project and the proposed development agreement between they and the county. Worth County has shuttered development in the past, but has reopened it for further development.

The board will also entertain two more presentations. The include Jeff Gorball from the Zoning Commission concerning the County Comprehensive Development Plan, and a proposal for Design Phase.