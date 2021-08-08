Hancock County Board To Discuss The Homeward Housing Trust Fund

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to go over a very short agenda. The first item concerns a pay estimate for work done on Drainage District 174 by Reutzel Excavating Incorporated

The second item on the agenda has to do with approving and signing a letter of support for the Homeward Housing Trust Fund. The program is establishing a local housing trust fund which the county vote to support.

The meeting will take place in Garner at the Hancock County Courthouse beginning at 9 am.