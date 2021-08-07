Reynolds is Hoping for a Normal School Year

Students will be heading back to school across the state soon, and Governor Kim Reynolds says she hopes the school year will be fairly normal despite COVID-19.

Reynolds says the vaccination rate is at 62 percent for Iowans and 66 percent for the same group that has had at least had one single dose. The governor says there’s some encouraging news too for younger Iowans.

Reynolds says the whole COVID picture should include more than vaccination numbers.

Reynolds says the vaccine will be available at the Iowa State Fair, and the state is continuing to work with communities to provide them vaccines.