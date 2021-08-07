North Iowa Outdoors: Animal Tracks and Signs Day Camp Scheduled

Do you know any 6-9 year old children who love animals and the outdoors? If so, the Winnebago County Conservation Board invites you to bring them to Thorpe Park for the Animal Tracks and Signs Day Camp. The camp will be held at the Thorpe Park shelter house on Saturday morning, August 14th, from 9:00 AM until noon. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls got into detail about the program.

During the camp, kids will have the chance to make their own plaster animal tracks to take home and will get to dissect owl pellets. And, each child will get handouts that will help them to identify all sorts of animal tracks and signs even after they return home.

Adults are welcome to stay with their kids during the camp, but it’s not required that they do. The camp will be free of charge, but preregistration is required. To register, or simply receive more information about the camp, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.