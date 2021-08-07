Local COVID Case Numbers are not Reflecting State Averages

The pace of vaccinations appears to be trending up slightly in Iowa as the number of patients hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of COVID grows. Local actual numbers of cases are not reflecting the trend being seen in the more metropolitan areas. Wright County went from 4 cases per week to 16 at one point over the last two weeks. In Winnebago County, the seven day average is 3.6% while the 14 day average is 7.8%. Since July 22nd, there have been 22 cases in the county. Worth County reports 20 cases during that time frame, and Hancock County has seen 23 cases. Cerro Gordo County has reported 72 cases during that time frame and their population is 42,450.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington has been working to make sense of the local case numbers.

In the past 40 days, the number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals has grown from 46 to more than 200, a 77% increase. Locally, the numbers are lower for hospitalizations despite the uptick in infections.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly report shows the state averaged about 500 new cases of COVID in each of the past seven days. That’s about seven percent higher than daily case counts a year ago. The state website shows just over 47 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated — a three-tenths of a percent increase from the previous week.