West Hancock School Registration Underway

Students in the Britt and Kanawha areas are getting themselves ready to head back to the classroom. The West Hancock School District is well underway with registration for classes for the fall according to Superintendent Wayne Kronemann.

Having gone to the online registration process, both the school and parents of the students are finding the process much simpler.

Kronemann also finds that for those who are applying for special programs, it also becomes simpler and more convenient for everyone.

Parents have been notified of the registration process through various media and have responded well to getting it done.