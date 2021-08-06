VFW To Celebrate 100 Years of Service to the Area

The Veterans of Foreign Wars are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year and intend to have a large celebration in Britt on August 28th. The celebration will take place at the Hancock County Fairgrounds and will feature events, games, concerts, and even military equipment.

Herman Robinson is the Commander of the VFW 5515 in Garner. The 22 year veteran of the United States Army described the car show that will happen during the day at the event.

After the car show, attendees can enjoy some great live music.

Besides these major events, Robinson stated that attendees can take advantage of a number of activities.

There will also be a number of raffles going on during the VFW’s 100 year anniversary celebration at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on August 28th.