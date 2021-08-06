United Way to Hold a Local Shoe Giveaway

The United Way of North Central Iowa will hold three kid’s shoe distribution events in Forest City, Mason City and Garner. Kids in need of shoes are encouraged to attend one of the following events:

Forest City- Shoe distribution event- Forest City YMCA, 916 W I Street Forest City, IA 50401

Date: August 11th, 2021 from 4-7 p.m.

Mason City-Shoe Distribution Event- Community Health Center 404 North Federal Avenue, Mason City

Date: August 12th, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.

Garner- Shoe Distribution event Presbyterian Church, 475 Maben Avenue, Garner, 50438

Date: August 16th, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

United Way of North Central Iowa completed their first distribution event held August 3rd in Charles City with volunteers from Valero. The shoe drive distributed over 200 shoes to kids in Floyd County.