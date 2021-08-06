MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst Brings Receipts, Exposes Democrats’ Reckless Spending of Taxpayer Dollars

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2021
RB4

With the receipt in hand, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today spoke on the Senate floor to expose the true costs of President Biden’s and congressional Democrats’ reckless spending of Iowa taxpayer dollars. Ernst reminded her colleagues that the bill will eventually come due for this reckless spending spree, and it will fall on the hardworking families that are already feeling the pinch from skyrocketing inflation.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: August 6, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button