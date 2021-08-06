MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Ernst Brings Receipts, Exposes Democrats’ Reckless Spending of Taxpayer Dollars
With the receipt in hand, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today spoke on the Senate floor to expose the true costs of President Biden’s and congressional Democrats’ reckless spending of Iowa taxpayer dollars. Ernst reminded her colleagues that the bill will eventually come due for this reckless spending spree, and it will fall on the hardworking families that are already feeling the pinch from skyrocketing inflation.