Britt Council Discusses Pool Repairs

The Britt City Council met to discuss the need to make some minor repairs to the aquatic center in the very near future. Britt City Administrator Debra Sawyer explained what needs to be done.

The city has received bids on the project, but there appears to be a conflict in the bid amounts.

Britt Public Works Department Director Vance Hagen will get a better understanding on the price discrepancies and report back to the council in their September meeting.