North Iowa Community Schools Registration Has Begun

The new school year is fast approaching and students along with their parents are getting ready for it. One of the necessary steps is to register for classes. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson explained that the district has begun the registration process and have simplified it for everyone.

There are a number of things that both students and parents need to be prepared for when getting ready for the beginning of school. Erickson stated that the district is trying to help make things easier for everyone.

Registration also assists the district in getting ready.

For those parents new to the district and for those who returning, the process to register is very simple according to Erickson.