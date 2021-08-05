AgricultureAudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Kanawha Council Learns About Research Farm Fund Drive

AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 3, 2021

The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm has announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 to construct a new structure. the new facility will be located on the farm, just south of Kanawha at 310 S. Main Street.

According to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek, the council is not monetarily contributing to it, but is helping in other ways.

The Kanawha City Council was briefed on the project considering its proximity to the city and what affect it will have, but Sobek stated that there was no solicitation of funds from the city.

Those interested in helping with the capital campaign can contact the Northern Research and Demonstration Farm near Kanawha.

 

 

