Grassley Questions if MS-13 Task Force on Gang Crime is Shuttered

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is pressing the Justice Department about its lack of updates from Joint Task Force Vulcan’s (JTFV) efforts to combat the violent street gang MS-13. JTFV was established under the prior administration to combat the serious crimes, like murder, that MS-13 members regularly commit.

“…collaborative and comprehensive law enforcement partnerships like Joint Task Force Vulcan are more important than ever before. However, the DOJ’s lack of public updates on JTFV leaves Congress and the American people with questions, including whether Task Force Vulcan still exists. This is especially frustrating considering that more and more Americans than ever are searching for a sense of safety and security amidst the recent spike in violent crime,” Grassley wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Because of the ongoing border crisis, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have not been able to apprehend even close to the average number of MS-13 gang members crossing the border as they have in the four most recent years.

Grassley is asking the Justice Department to provide updated information about JTFV if it still exists or an explanation for why it was disbanded if it does not.