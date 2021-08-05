Grassley Co-Authors EATS Act

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined his colleagues, Sens. Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) in introducing the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act to prohibit state and local governments from interfering with the production or manufacture of agricultural products in other states. This will prevent states like California from radically regulating how Iowa producers raise their pigs or laying hens in order to sell pork and eggs there.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to live in a state where it’s almost impossible to buy bacon. But California wants to impose such a rule on its residents,” Grassley said. “Iowa has an abundance of agricultural products to offer and folks from coast to coast should be able to enjoy them. I’m glad to sponsor this bill which will protect Iowa farmers and producers and allow them the freedom to operate their farms as they see fit.”

The EATS Act will prohibit state and local governments from interfering with the production or manufacture of agricultural products in other states and challenges those states from interfering in interstate commerce. State and local units of government will still be able to regulate farming and ranching within their own state.

Over 20 states challenged California’s Proposition 12 which would require that meat products raised outside of the state to conform to the animal rights standards adopted by California under the guise of “public health.” Several other states have adopted laws that would impact the agricultural production outside their state.