The Garner Aquatic facility is relatively new compared to other local facilities and yet it has begun to see the need for some repairs to its equipment according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

The city quickly went to work on the new chair to make sure all compliance issues were taken care of, but that was not the only thing the city council had to approve.

Kofoed also stated that the sound system at the pool facility needs a minor upgrade, but they will have that completed shortly.