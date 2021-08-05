Farmers Market Week Comes to Forest City

This is Farmers Market Week and the Forest City Farmers Market will be thriving today as a go to place for produce items and more. Market Manager Samantha Dugan is excited to share about the process.

Dugan says the Farmers Market is every Thursday, including this afternoon in Forest City.

Healthy Harvest of Iowa will be conducting a food demonstration.

Dugan stated that a typical farmers market like the one in Forest City features a variety of items.