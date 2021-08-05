Carolyn Hanson Rawlings, 75 of Lake Mills, IA passed away June 4, 2021 at her home in Lake Mills after a brief

bout with cancer.

A memorial service honoring Carolyn’s life will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mittlestadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa 50450, with Kermit Singelstad officiating. Visitation will take place one hour before the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice or to the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221