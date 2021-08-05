Banning Iowa Bacon? Ernst Says ‘No Way.’

As California moves to effectively ban bacon and other animal agriculture products, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is pushing back to ensure Iowa farmers and producers can continue selling their products across the country. Ernst is helping introduce the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act to prohibit state and local government from interfering with the production or manufacture of agricultural products in other states.

“We thought we’ve seen it all from the radical left – from defunding the police, to the Green New Deal, to trillions in new spending with skyrocketing inflation – but this takes it to a whole new level: banning bacon? No way, folks. Radicals in liberal states like California shouldn’t be allowed to punish hardworking farmers and producers in Iowa, which is why I’m pushing to strip out this ridiculous law and ensure Iowans can continue selling the nation’s best pork, bacon, and eggs to Americans across the country,” said Senator Ernst.

Over 20 states challenged California’s Proposition 12 which would require that meat products raised outside the state still conform to the radical animal rights standards adopted by California under the guise of “public health.”

The Commerce Clause of the Constitution of the United States provides the federal government with the duty to regulate interstate commerce. Consistent with that duty, the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act prevents states from impeding agricultural trade from other states within the United States. State and local units of government will still be able to regulate farming and ranching within their own state, however, this legislation is clear: impeding trade from fellow states is illegal.

Senator Ernst has continued pushing back against the Left’s “War on Meat” and “Meatless Mondays.” In April, she introduced the TASTEE Act – or the Telling Agencies to Stop Tweaking What Employees Eat Act of 2021 – would prohibit federal agencies from establishing policies that ban serving meat for employees.