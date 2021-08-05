Britt’s Schleuger Named to the State Board of Health

One seat on the Iowa State Board of Health was given to a local North Iowa nurse – Britt’s Chelcee Schleuger, the director of Hancock County Health System’s Community Health (Public Health).

The Board, which is responsible for overseeing Iowa’s response to the pandemic, now has all its open seats filled. Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced she filled the seven seats on the State Board of Health. Along with Schleuger these Iowans were selected as well: Fred Schuester, Nick Ryan, Lisa Czyzewicz, Donald McFarlane, Andrew Allen and Sandra McGrath.

“My goal is to represent rural Iowa,” Schleuger said. “I feel it is important for our small counties to have a voice in all aspects of Public Health. I am also ready to continue discussion on moving forward in our current pandemic.”

The board hasn’t met since May because of the vacant seven seats on the board. A total of 11 people sit on the board. The board is filled with medical and health professionals appointed by Reynolds. The first meeting Schleuger will attend is to be held on Wednesday, September 8.