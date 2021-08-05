Winnebago Delivers Brand-New RV to Winners of “Wheel of Fortune’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway”

Winnebago, a long-time partner of iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” today delivered a Winnebago Solis 59P camper van to the grand-prize winners of “Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway.” The contest was features as part of the show’s “National Parks” theme week, which ran earlier this year. To win, viewers watched “Wheel of Fortune” each night during that week, made note of the Bonus Round solution, and entered it at wheeloffortune.com. Nearly one million people entered for the chance to win a Winnebago.

The lucky winners among those million entrants were Eddie and Joyce Hightower of Tumbling Shoals, Ark. The two, married for 55 years, are self-proclaimed RV enthusiasts. Having recently donated their last motorhome to charity, they are elated to take home the brand-new Solis.

“We were so surprised to have won ‘Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway’,” said Joyce Hightower. “Camping has been a huge part of our lives for many years. In fact, this will be our fourth motorhome. We plan to spend time enjoying the many campgrounds in our local area. Since the Solis is easy to handle, we may also visit family in other parts of the country. For now, though, we are just enjoying the prospect of having a comfortable home away from home where we can be together and experience the outdoors.”

Winnebago and “Wheel of Fortune’s” partnership goes back more than 20 years. In addition to providing the Solis for this year’s grand-prize giveaway, Winnebago provides the “Wheelmobile,” the game show’s promotional vehicle. It traverses the country, giving viewers and “up close and personal” contestants-like experience right in their hometown.

“We were thrilled to continue our partnership with ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” said Winnebago Outdoor President Huw Bower. “It was especially gratifying to sponsor a national park-themed giveaway. Winnebago is dedicated to helping people experience the outdoors through high-quality, innovative products. Our hope is that by fostering these experiences, we can help deepen people’s connections to national parks and inspire future generations of park stewards.”

“Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway” is just one example of Winnebago’s efforts this year to foster an appreciation of national parks. The company announced in March it was bolstering its support of the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, focusing on the organization’s service corps program. In addition, earlier this summer, Winnebago launched the #SupportYourParks campaign, building on Winnebago’s partnership with NPF, which aims to strengthen people’s connections to national parks and increase outdoor equity through hands-on learning and career opportunities in parks.

People who follow Winnebago on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, like the #SupportYourParks post, and tag a friend will be automatically entered to win one of the park-themed prizes. In addition, for every share of this video via these sites and YouTube now until Aug. 31, 2021, Winnebago will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation, up to $25,000.