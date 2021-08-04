Tax Free Weekend Coming to the Area

You can save some money while shopping locally this Friday and Saturday during the annual tax-free holiday. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman, John Fuller, says it was started to help parents shopping for back-to-school items, and is very popular.

He says the savings can add up.

Fuller says you can find out more information on what can and cannot be accepted during the two-day period at the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

The tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 am Friday, August 6th, and runs until 11:59 am on Saturday, August 7th.