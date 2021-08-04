Hy-Vee Dietitians Host Free, Virtual Events in August Focused on Children’s Health

Throughout the month of August, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free, virtual events focused on children’s health through a variety of children’s programming. Free events include virtual children’s cooking classes, store tours and live Q&A’s to provide customers with recipes and tips in preparation for going back to school.

Little Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen

In these virtual cooking classes designed for children ages 3-7, Hy-Vee dietitians will show Hy-Vee’s youngest customers how to prepare healthy back-to-school snacks. Dietitians will demonstrate simple, follow-along recipes like monster cookie dough bites and three-ingredient strawberry popsicles to help get young children comfortable and active in the kitchen.

Junior Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen

During these classes, Hy-Vee dietitians will focus on building upon young customers’ kitchen skills, while also helping them foster a healthy relationship with food. Dietitians will demonstrate how to create healthy meal options for children 8 years of age and older, as well as how to create trail mix cookies and strawberry energy bites.

Power My Plate with Hy-Vee Dietitians

In partnership with the Hy-Vee KidsFit team, Hy-Vee dietitians will host a four-week nutrition education series for all educators enrolled in the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club. The series will cover the following topics: balanced eating that incorporates all food groups, rethinking sugary drinks, choosing healthy after-school snacks and fueling fun movement. Educators will receive four weeks’ worth of nutrition education videos and follow-along worksheets and games that can be completed in the classroom.

To register for the free Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club visit https://hy-veekidsfit.com/school-wellness-club/. Course materials will be delivered to all enrolled educators in mid-August.

Kids Food Group Tour

In these virtual tours, Hy-Vee dietitians will educate children and families on how to incorporate the five food groups, what a balanced diet looks like, why a balanced diet is important, and how to make grocery shopping nutritious and fun. During the tour, customers will receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their cart. The tours are also available in Spanish.

Love Your Lunch

Throughout the month of August, Hy-Vee dietitians will host “Love Your Lunch” classes, offering customers tips on how to refresh their lunch routine before going back to school. Customers who register for this class will receive two weeks’ worth of lunch box ideas for kids or adults and a grocery list of dietitians’ favorite products.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. The tours and classes listed above will be offered throughout the month of August.