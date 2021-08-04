AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Council Working on the Final Plat for Reserve II

The Garner City Council has already begun work on the designing of the final plat for Reserve II which is going to be rental units in the city. The endeavor is part of a plan to address the need for affordable housing in the city. According to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, the first phase of the project is in place.

The city had a preliminary hearing on the final plat specs for Phase 2.

The council will meet again in August to finalize the plat and prepare for the future construction of Phase 2.

