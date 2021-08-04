Ernst Calls on Biden to Quickly Vet and Process Afghan Allies, Slams Liberal Wish List Spending

After visiting Fort Lee and thanking the Afghan civilians who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, U.S Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) called on President Biden and his administration to move quickly to vet and process the Afghans who helped us and are now the target of the Taliban.

Ernst then slammed the liberal wish list items—including elements of the Green New Deal and tax hikes on farmers and small businesses, that are likely to be included in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reckless tax-and-spending spree.

Last week, Senator Ernst’s bipartisan bill to expedite efforts to improve and increase the number of visas extended to Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the War on Terror was signed into law.