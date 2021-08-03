Winnebago Extension to Hold Community Leadership Training Programs

Iowa communities, including Winnebago County are facing increasing challenges these days. At the same time, community engagement and local involvement in community matters has been declining throughout Iowa.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County is launching an effort to enhance community engagement and local involvement in addressing community issues in Winnebago County. Ashley Throne is the County Director for the Winnebago Extension and she, along with many others is seeing a decline in community involvement.

According to Throne, a large majority of individuals may not know what it takes to move their community forward.

Community Development Specialists and Educators from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are using Leading Communities in teaching community members to develop, increase and sustain the local leadership efforts that are necessary to address community issues. The research based instructional materials are organized so that participants will learn core competencies and skills associated with community leadership and also be able to tailor the program to meet the particular needs of their community.

Registration for the sessions can be done a number of ways according to Throne.

. Leading Communities will be held at The Branding Iron in Thompson, Iowa from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. on the following dates: September 1, 15, 29, October 13, 27, and November 10.

Registration is limited to the first 25 who call Winnebago County Extension at (641) 584-2261.