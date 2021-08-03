Obits

Robert Bob Wallace

August 3, 2021

Robert “Bob” Wallace, 77, of Holmes, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services for Robert “Bob” Wallace will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rolling Hills Community Church, 2891 North 15th Street in Fort Dodge, Iowa with Pastor David Barton officiating.

Visitation for Robert “Bob” Wallace will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the church on Monday evening.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

