Robert “Bob” Wallace, 77, of Holmes, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services for Robert “Bob” Wallace will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rolling Hills Community Church, 2891 North 15th Street in Fort Dodge, Iowa with Pastor David Barton officiating.

Visitation for Robert “Bob” Wallace will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the church on Monday evening.

