North Iowa School Board Addresses Students Out for Extended Periods Issue

Students of the North Iowa Community School District are now subject to a rule regarding extended absences from such things as illness. According to Superintendent Joe Erickson, these students will receive homework while they were out, the same as they would have five years ago.

Erickson agrees that when students return, there needs to be flexibility in allowing the students to catch up with the rest of the class.

Teachers are going to try and keep the rest of the class on pace with the subject matter, but have a little freedom to help those who may have to take extended time off.

The district wants to make sure students have as much of a high rate of success as possible as long as the student is willing to provide the effort.