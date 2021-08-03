National Night Out is Tonight in Forest City

Once again, emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance will meet and greet with the public in a National Night Out in Forest City. This operation is intended to create a greater understanding and trust between the public and emergency services. Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery detailed the event.

For the public, it is a chance to explore what these emergency services do, the equipment they use, and how they go about their job.

The event is free and open to the public in downtown Forest City.