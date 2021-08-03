Lifelong Learning Institute: Semester Kickoff Coffee

The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will start the fall semester off with a kickoff event and a chance to meet new members, potential members, and faculty of the Lifelong Learning Institute.

NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz and Dr. Darshini Jayawardena, Director of the Lifelong Learning Institute, will kick off the semester with a welcome to those attending on Tuesday, August 17 from 1:00 pm – 3:00pm in the Muse Norris Conference Center at NIACC.

Fall classes will be discussed and faculty introduced. Anyone interested in learning more about Lifelong Learning Institute classes and exciting learning opportunities is encouraged to call 641-422-4358 to register, free of charge, for the fall kickoff.

“One of the hidden advantages of the Lifelong Learning program is the friendships that develop between class members. The classes provide opportunities to learn, to meet new people, to have fun and to stay in touch with one another”. John Skipper, LLI Faculty and Advisory Board member.

Several new classes will be introduced in the subject areas of history, literature, and culture and cooking. The first day of classes will begin on Friday, September 3rd.

Registration can take place at any time throughout the semester.

Membership and registration in the Institute requires a yearly fee of $99 which allows a member to register for any or all classes for two consecutive semesters without additional tuition. The fall semester is from September – December and the spring semester is from February- June. Each semester offers more than 30 classes to choose from. Members become NIACC students with a Student ID, as well as the added benefits of the use of the library and other NIACC facilities. Further membership benefits include Performance Previews (when available), passes to athletic events, and Continuing Education computer classes at half price (when available).

More information is available online at www.niacc.edu/lli and online registration is open at https://niacc.augusoft.net/ To request a brochure to be mailed to you, contact the

NIACC LLI office at 641-422-4358. Brochures will also be available at the kickoff event.