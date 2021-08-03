Feenstra Signs Amicus Brief in Support of Restrictions on Pre-Viability Abortions

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined his colleagues on the Pro-Life Caucus in signing an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold a Mississippi law that protects the unborn. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case specifically challenges Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which states abortions cannot be performed after 15 weeks.

“This case has the potential to save millions of innocent lives, and that is why I am honored to support this congressional amicus brief. I will continue praying that the Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of pre-viability restrictions on abortions. Doing so will set an important precedent for states like Iowa in implementing pro-life policies that protect the fundamental right to life,” said Rep. Feenstra.

The Supreme Court will hear the case this fall, possibly determining the constitutionality of pre-viability restrictions on abortions. The amicus brief asks the Supreme Court to “uphold Mississippi’s law as effectuating important state interests, or, alternatively, return this case to the lower courts for consideration on a full evidentiary record, recognizing that certain precedents [Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey] may be reconsidered and, where necessary, be wholly or partially overruled.”

Feenstra has been a strong defender of the unborn. Last week, he took to the House floor to ask for immediate consideration of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortions Act, which would make the Hyde Amendment permanent and ensure tax dollars are not spent on abortion services. House Democrats rejected the effort, and instead passed a measure in the Health and Human Services funding bill to permanently outlaw Hyde.