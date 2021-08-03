Dever Sentenced on Possession Charges

Gary Dever of, Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 10, 2021. Dever was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Dever was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Dever was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.