Funeral Mass for William “Bill” Meister of Milford will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 4th, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish – St. John’s Catholic Church in Bancroft.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, August 3rd, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Bancroft.

Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Garner

Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.